J. Michael Nyce, 70, of Port Royal, husband of Carol Spires Nyce, died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at Candler Hospital, Savannah, Georgia.
A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Peters Catholic Church, Lady’s Island. Entombment will follow at St Peters Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to John Paul II Catholic High School.
Arrangements by Copeland Funeral Service.
