Charles Johnson

Charles Edward Johnson, 58, of Beaufort, formerly of Yemassee, died Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at his residence.
The hours of visitation will be from 3 until 8 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Pilgrimford Missionary Baptist Church, Yemassee. Burial in the Frampton Cemetery, Point South.
Arrangements by Young Funeral Home.
