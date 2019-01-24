Margaret Davis

Margaret Heyward Davis, 75, of Yemassee, widow of Leroy Davis Sr., died Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at her residence.
The hours of visitation will be from 3 until 8 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Yemassee, SC. Burial will be in the Pilgrimford Cemetery, Yemassee.
Arrangements by Young Funeral Home.
