Dorothy Dean

Dorothy Cope Dean, 89, of Ridgeland, died Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at her home.
The family will greet friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Sauls Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Pine Level Baptist Church with burial in Beaver Dam Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to the Beaver Dam Baptist Church Cemetery or Pine Level Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Sauls Funeral Home.
