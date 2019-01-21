Samuel Jenkins, 97, of St. Helena Island, widower of Pearline Scott Jenkins, died Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at his residence.
Viewing is from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Ebenezer Baptist Church on St. Helena Island. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial will be in the Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments