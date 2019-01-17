Barbara Jenkins

Barbara Lee Jenkins, 54, of the Coffin Point community of St. Helena Island, died Tuesday at Prince George Health Care Center in Georgetown.
Viewing is from 4-7 p.m. Sunday in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Monday at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, on St. Helena Island. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial will be in the Coffin Point Cemetery on St. Helena Island.
Arrangement by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
