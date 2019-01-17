Le’Andre Young

Le’Andre De’Mario Young 33, a Hilton Head Island native, died Monday in Gainesville, Florida.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday at Central Oak Grove Baptist Church, 161 Matthews Drive, Hilton Head Island. Burial will follow in Spanish Wells Cemetery, Hilton Head. The body will repose at the Church from 11 a.m. Saturday until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
