Pauline Holmes

Pauline Brown Holmes, 94, of Hilton Head Island, widow of Parris Holmes, died Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at her residence on Hilton Head Island.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the Historic First African Baptist Church, Hilton Head Island. Burial will follow in Talbird Cemetery, Hilton Head Island. The body will repose at the church from noon Friday until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
