January 14, 2019 5:16 PM

Peggy Pound

Peggy Pound, 85, of Beaufort, widow of Albert F. Pound, died Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at her residence.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Beaufort National Cemetery.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.

