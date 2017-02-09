Willis R. Gardner, Jr., 75, formerly of St. Helena Island and husband of Brenda Thornton Gardner, died Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia.
Funeral services are in Atlanta on Saturday. Viewing is from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals, 808 Bladen Street. There will be no viewing at the cemetery. Burial is at 2 p.m. Sunday in St. Helena Memorial Garden, St. Helena Island, South Carolina.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
