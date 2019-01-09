Michael Heyward

Michael “Big Mike” Heyward, of St. Helena Island, died Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Public viewing is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. Friday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship on St. Helena Island. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial will be in the Scottsville Baptist Church Cemetery on St. Helena Island.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
