George Brouillette, 82, of Beaufort, husband of Rosalia Brouillette, died Wednesday at his residence.
The family will receive friends Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home. The Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery with Marine Corps honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Caroline Hospice, 1110 13th Street, Port Royal, SC 29935.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.
