James Pollock

Staff Sgt. James Arthur Pollock (USMC Retired), 83, of Burton and husband of Betty Pollock, died Dec. 27 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship, St. Helena Island. Burial with full military honors will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery. The body will repose at the church from 10 a.m. Friday until the hour of service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments