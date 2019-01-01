Rose Henderson

Rose Edna Henderson, 79, of Beaufort, died Tuesday at her daughter’s home in Bluffton.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m., Friday at Copeland Funeral Service. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Beaufort Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to THA Group Island Hospice, 300 New River Pkwy #6, Hardeeville, SC 29927.
Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
