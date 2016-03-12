Lewis Smith, 79, of Hilton Head Island, husband of Margaret Bryan Smith, died Dec. 25 at Hilton Head Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Mt Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Hilton Head Island. Burial will follow in Talbird Cemetery.
The body will repose at the church from 10 a.m. Thursday until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
