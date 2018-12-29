Elizabeth Woods

Elizabeth Varn Woods, 94, formerly of Varnville, died Thursday at Carlyle Senior Care in Simpsonville. She was the widow of Sidney Franklin Varn and Fay Woods.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105; or donate at: www.stjude.org.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Varnville First Baptist Church, 165 East Palmetto Avenue, Varnville. Interment will follow in Varnville Cemetery, Pine Street, Varnville. The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Arrangements have been placed into the care of The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Varnville-Hampton ChapeL, 1074 Yemassee Highway, Varnville.
