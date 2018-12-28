Lamar Johnson, 41, of Burton and a St. Helena Island native, husband of Sharlene Johnson, died Dec. 22 in Burton.
Funeral services will be held at noon Monday at the Bethesda Christian Fellowship, St. Helena Island. Burial will follow in the St. Helena Memorial Gardens.
The body will repose at the church from 11 a.m. Monday, until the hour of service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
