Nathaniel Coaxum

Nathaniel Willie “Horseman” Coaxum, 74, of the Lands End community in St. Helena Island, died Monday, December 24, 2018, at this residence.
Viewing is at 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral Saturday at the Adam Street Baptist Church on St. Helena Island. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery on St. Helena Island.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
