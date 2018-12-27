Joyce Hicks Smalls, 72, of Yemassee, widow of Elder Myers Smalls Jr., died Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, in the Colleton Medical Center, Walterboro.
The hours of visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. A wake service will be Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Evangelistic House of Prayer. The funeral service will be Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Evangelistic House of Prayer, Yemassee. Burial will follow in the Wilkerson Cemetery.
Arrangements by Young Funeral Home.
