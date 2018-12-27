Death Notices

Joyce Hicks Smalls

Joyce Hicks Smalls, 72, of Yemassee, widow of Elder Myers Smalls Jr., died Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, in the Colleton Medical Center, Walterboro.

The hours of visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. A wake service will be Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Evangelistic House of Prayer. The funeral service will be Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Evangelistic House of Prayer, Yemassee. Burial will follow in the Wilkerson Cemetery.

Arrangements by Young Funeral Home.

