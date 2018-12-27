William Green, 97, of Tarboro community in Tillman, died Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at his residence.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Center in Ridgeland. Prior to service, visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Baptist Center. Burial will take place at Carswell Memorial Cemetery in Tarboro community.
Arrangements by Bostick Funeral Home.
