Jessie Mae Jones, 97, a native of Tarboro, died Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in the Western Hill Nursing Rehabilitation Center, Cincinnati, Ohio.
The hours of visitation will be on Friday 5 to 7 p.m. in the Chapel of Young Funeral Home, Yemassee. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Antioch Baptist Church, Ridgeland. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Arrangements by Young Funeral Home.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments