Warren Rose

Warren Arthur Rose, 87, of Beaufort, husband of Hazel Brown Rose, died Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, at his residence.
The family will receive friends at the family’s residence on Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in Carteret Street United Methodist Church with interment in Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments