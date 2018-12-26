Viola Jones

Viola Lawyer Jones, 93, of Hilton Head Island, widow of Elijah Jones Jr., died Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at The Preston on Hilton Head Island.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Hilton Head Island. Burial will follow in Talbird Cemetery. The body will repose at the church from 9 a.m. until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
