Carl Barnwell Sr., of the Wallace community on St. Helena Island, died Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Viewing is from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals in Beaufort. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Faith Memorial Baptist Church on St. Helena Island. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial will be in the Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
