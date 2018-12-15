Thelma Lee, 87, of New Orleans, Louisiana, mother of Seabrook resident Gwendolyn Moore, died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in New Orleans.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Zion Travelers 2nd Baptist Church, New Orleans. Viewing from 9 a.m. until the hour of services. Burial will follow in Providence Memorial Park Cemetery, Metairie, Louisiana.
Arrangements by Estelle J. Wilson Funeral Home in New Orleans, Louisiana, 504-895-4903.
