Patricia Washburn

Patricia Ann Fleming Washburn, 65, of Okatie, wife of Floyd W. Washburn, died Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at her residence.
The family will receive friends on Friday at 1 p.m. at Community Bible Church with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Patricia wished for the husband of each married couple to send his wife a bouquet of flowers.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
