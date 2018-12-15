Death Notices

Patricia Washburn

Patricia Ann Fleming Washburn, 65, of Okatie, wife of Floyd W. Washburn, died Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at her residence.

The family will receive friends on Friday at 1 p.m. at Community Bible Church with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Patricia wished for the husband of each married couple to send his wife a bouquet of flowers.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.

