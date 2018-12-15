Linda Young

Linda L. Young, 64, of Burton, died Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel at Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Beaufort National Cemetery with Air Force honors.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
