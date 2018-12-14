Dirk Sheppard

Dirk Joseph Sheppard, 77, died Saturday in River Oaks in Port Royal.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Dirk Joseph Sheppard, 77, died Saturday in River Oaks in Port Royal.
Geneva Chisolm, 97, of Seabrook, died Saturday at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
