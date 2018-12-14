Ervin Smalls

Ervin “Robert Lee” Smalls, 65, of the Saxonville community of St. Helena Island. died Sunday at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Viewing is from 4-7 p.m. Sunday in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Funeral services are at noon Monday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship on St. Helena Island. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial will be in Dr. White Cemetery on St. Helena Island.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals
