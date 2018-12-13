Stephen Mitchell

Stephen Anthony Mitchell, 67, of Beaufort, died Friday at his residence.
Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Stephen Louis Cico, 77, of Bluffton and formerly of Decatur, Ind., died Sunday, Dec. 3, 2018, at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
