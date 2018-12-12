Stephen Cico

Stephen Louis Cico, 77, of Bluffton and formerly of Decatur, Ind., died Sunday, Dec. 3, 2018, at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Teresa Catholic Church outside of Rockford. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford. Friends may call at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home on Sunday from 2-5 p.m., followed by a rosary service at 5 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to the Havlicek Memorial Lecture Series in Applied Econometrics at The Ohio State University or to the Sun City Tennis Association (SCTA), Bluffton.
Arrangements by Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, Ohio.
