Angela Pickett

Angela “Angie” Louise Pickett, 86, of Beaufort, died Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community in West Columbia.
Family will receive friends Thursday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. until the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Historic Church in Beaufort. Burial will follow Mass at the Beaufort National Cemetery.
Please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory.
