Robert Wood

MGySgt. Robert C. Wood, USMC retired, 89, of Port Royal, husband of the late Marjorie C. Wood, died, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at Candler Hospital in Savannah, Ga.
Family will receive friends on Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Graveside services will follow at Beaufort National Cemetery at 2 p.m. with full military honors.
The family has requested that donations be made out to the Disabled American Veterans.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory.
