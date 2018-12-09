Robert Chiaviello

Robert M. Chiaviello, 96, of Beaufort, died Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Copeland Funeral Service. A Rosary Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Copeland Funeral Service Chapel. The Mass of the Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 22, at St Peters Historical Catholic Church – Carteret Street, Beaufort. Burial will follow in St Peters Historical Graveyard.
Arrangements by Copeland Funeral Service.
