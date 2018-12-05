Jennifer Pryor, 50, of Dale, died Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Colleton Regional Medical Center, Walterboro.
The wake service will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel at Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Dale. Burial will follow in Bonny Hall Cemetery, Big Estate.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
