Thomas Cameron

Thomas (Tom) W.L. Cameron, 91, of Callawassie Island, died at home on July 18.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Parish Church of St. Helena. A reception will follow the service at Spring Island Okatie.
Memorial gifts may be made to: Holy Trinity Classical School, 302 Burroughs Avenue, Beaufort, SC 29909; Port Royal Sound Foundation, 310 Okatie Highway, Okatie, SC 29909; or Beaufort Memorial Hospital Foundation, 1051 Ribaut Road, Beaufort, SC 29902.
Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Comments