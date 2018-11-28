Leigh Harmer

Leigh Stewart Harmer, 65, of Lady’s Island, wife of Bruce Harmer, died Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
A celebration of her life is being planned for January 2019.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
