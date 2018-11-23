Robert Lease

Robert Hahlen Lease, 98, of Hilton Head Island, died at his home at the Preston Health Center at The Cypress on Monday.
A memorial service will be held Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. at the Cypress Clubhouse in Hilton Head Plantation. A private committal service with military honors will be held at Beaufort National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 300, Chamberlain, SD 57325-9919 or Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, P.O. Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910.
Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.
Comments