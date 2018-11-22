Charlotte Harbaugh, 86, originally of Beaufort and widow of Rev. Wilbur E. Harbaugh, died Monday in General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital of Fort Leonard Wood.
Private interment will be held in the Sunset Memorial Estates Cemetery of Waynesville, Mo. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the Ozark Baptist Home, 1625 W. Garton Road, Ozark, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville / St. Robert.
In lieu of flowers, request donations be made in her memory to the Benevolence Fund of the Baptist Home, P.O. Box 1040, Ozark, Missouri 65721.
