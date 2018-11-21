Daniel Morgan, Sr.

Daniel B. Morgan, Sr., 70, husband of Hilda Hudson Morgan, of Beaufort, died Monday in Veterans Victory House in Walterboro.
The family will receive friends Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel with interment in Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.
The family suggests that donations be made to the Curry Unit at the Veterans Victory House, 2461 Sidneys Road, Walterboro, SC 29488.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
