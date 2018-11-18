Frank Winters Jr.

Frank LeRoy Winters Jr., 90, of Beaufort, widower of Virginia Winters, died Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Beaufort.
A memorial service will be held at Sea Island Presbyterian Church in Beaufort at 11 a.m., preceded by visitation at 10 a.m., on Tuesday. There will also be a memorial service at Clarks Summit First Presbyterian Church in Clarks Summit, Pa., at 11 a.m., preceded by visitation at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, followed by lunch.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Clarks Summit First Presbyterian Church in Clarks Summit, Pa., or the Sea Island Presbyterian Church in Beaufort in his name.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
