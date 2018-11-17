Frank Winters Jr.

Frank LeRoy Winters Jr., 90, died Friday in Beaufort.
A memorial service will be held at Sea Island Presbyterian Church in Beaufort at 11 a.m. Tuesday, preceded by visitation at 10 a.m.. There will also be a memorial service at Clarks Summit First Presbyterian Church in Clarks Summit, Pa., at 11 a.m. Dec. 15, preceded by visitation at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Clarks Summit First Presbyterian Church in Clarks Summit, Pa., or the Sea Island Presbyterian Church in Beaufort.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Comments