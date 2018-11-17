J.B. Taylor, Boatswain’s Mate First Class United States Navy (Retired), 93, of Beaufort, husband of Doris Jean Russom Taylor, died Saturday at Morningside Assisted Living, Beaufort.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Grays Hill Baptist Church. The funeral service for will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Burial will follow the service at 2 p.m. at Beaufort National Cemetery with United States Navy Honors.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Agape Hospice Beaufort, 188 Paris Ave., Port Royal, SC 29935.
Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
