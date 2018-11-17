Corneal Carter Sr., 61, of Hilton Head Island and husband of Maxine Lawyer Carter, died Nov. 11 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Hilton Head Island. Burial will follow in the Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.
The body will lie in repose at the church from 10 a.m. Monday until the hour of service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Comments