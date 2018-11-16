IVESTA STEELEY

Ivesta Jones Steeley, 97, of Lady’s Island, died Wednesday in Beaufort Nursing and Rehabilitation.
A graveside service will be held Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. at Beaufort National Cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.
November 16, 2018 05:00 PM
