Freddie Morton Jr., 48, of Burton, husband of Kenisha Morton, died Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Wake services will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. Funeral services will be at Noon Thursday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship, St. Helena Island. Burial will follow in Beaufort Memorial Gardens. The body will repose at the church from 11 a.m. Thursday until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
