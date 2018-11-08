Death Notices

Alice Mishue

November 08, 2018 04:27 PM

Alice F. Mishue, 61, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Praise Assembly of God in Beaufort.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.

  Comments  