Alice Mishue

Alice F. Mishue, 61, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Praise Assembly of God in Beaufort.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
November 08, 2018 04:27 PM
