Henry Smalls

Bishop Henry L. Smalls, of Englewood, N.J., a native of Sheldon, husband of Lou A. Smalls, died Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.
A wake service will be held Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at The Gospel Missional Baptist Church, New York, N.Y. Memorial services will be at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at First Union Baptist Church, Bronx, N.Y. The body will lie in repose at the church from 9 a.m. until the hour of service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Arrangements by Bailey’s Funeral Home of New York.
