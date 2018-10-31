Lavon Stanford

Lavon “Al” Stanford, 65, Pineland, died Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, at Pruitt Health North Augusta in North Augusta.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements by Bostick Funeral Home.
October 31, 2018 04:20 PM
