Frances DeLoach

Frances Virginia Fitts DeLoach, 91, of Beaufort, widow of the late Gene E. DeLoach, died Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at Sprenger Healthcare in Port Royal.
Family will receive friends on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at The Baptist Church of Beaufort on Monday at 11 a.m., with burial following at The Baptist Church of Beaufort churchyard.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Greenville, or The Baptist Church of Beaufort, Beaufort.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home.
